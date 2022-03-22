J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

IWS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $119.65. 29,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,547. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

