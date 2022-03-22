Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,605 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,473,038. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.19. 99,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,723. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

