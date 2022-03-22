Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 4,424 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. 392,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,821,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

