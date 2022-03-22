Jacobs & Co. CA Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $163.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.09 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

