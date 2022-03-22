Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,590. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $426.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.