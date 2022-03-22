Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.30 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on DE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.
DE stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,590. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $426.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.92.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
