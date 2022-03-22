Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $43,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

