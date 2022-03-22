Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 280 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.