Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 424 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

