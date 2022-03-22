Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $16.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

