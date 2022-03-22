Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $16.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.