JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $4,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JFrog by 205.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

