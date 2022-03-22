JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.