JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

