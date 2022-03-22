JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. 56,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 370,249 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

