JOE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.03 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One JOE coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $190.98 million and $15.03 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.13 or 0.07032804 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,853.59 or 1.00322031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042459 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 186,687,795 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

