John B. Gardner Sells 1,773 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

