JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$210.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $165.38 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

