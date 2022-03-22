JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price to $39.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.