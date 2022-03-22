JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.78). 7,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.95.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

