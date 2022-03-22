Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of JLP opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

