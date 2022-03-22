Jun Hong Heng Sells 188,172 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jun Hong Heng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90.

On Monday, February 14th, Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

