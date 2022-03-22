Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Up 2.1%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.