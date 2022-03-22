Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

