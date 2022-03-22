Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KPTI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 91.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

