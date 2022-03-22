KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on KBC Group from €67.70 ($74.40) to €66.40 ($72.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.95.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.