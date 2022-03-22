Keep3rV1 Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $388.67 or 0.00905213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $77.74 million and $28.25 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00036675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00107178 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

