Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Kellogg by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

