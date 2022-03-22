Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 74,643 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 312.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

