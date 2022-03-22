Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of PWB opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.54 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

