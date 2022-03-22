Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

