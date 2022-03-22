Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,359,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $148.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.