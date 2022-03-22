Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,541 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

