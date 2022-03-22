Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

