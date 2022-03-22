Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

