Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 35 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.67.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

