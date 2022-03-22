Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

