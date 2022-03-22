Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,690 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

