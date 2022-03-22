Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AEPPL stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

