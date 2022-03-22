Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

