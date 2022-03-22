Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $162.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

