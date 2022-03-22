KeyCorp Comments on Herc Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2023 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

HRI opened at $159.16 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

