KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

