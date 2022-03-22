KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $356.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

