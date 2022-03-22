Klimatas Trading Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 43.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,203.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

