Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNRRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($108.79) to €97.00 ($106.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.