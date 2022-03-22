KOK (KOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.69 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, KOK has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $516.33 million and $14.69 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00011216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003551 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK



