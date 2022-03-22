KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.77.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

