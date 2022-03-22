Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 653% compared to the typical daily volume of 712 call options.

PHG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,267. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

