Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

KTB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

