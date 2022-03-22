Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

