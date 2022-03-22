Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
