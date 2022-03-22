Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Koppers worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Koppers by 112,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

